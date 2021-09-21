Cleveland Browns place Jarvis Landry on injured reserve; wide receiver to miss at least 3 games

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that Jarvis Landry has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The wide receiver injured his knee in the second offensive play of the game on Sunday while facing the Houston Texans.

Designation to the injured reserve list means one of Mayfield’s favorite pass catchers will miss at least the next three games.

Fortunately, Landry suffered only a sprain and will not require surgery.

#Browns placing WR Jarvis Landry on IR with the MCL sprain, meaning he will now miss a minimum of 3 games. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 21, 2021

The 1-1 Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Sept. 26 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.