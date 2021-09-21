2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns place Jarvis Landry on injured reserve; wide receiver to miss at least 3 games

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that Jarvis Landry has been placed on the injured reserve list.

The wide receiver injured his knee in the second offensive play of the game on Sunday while facing the Houston Texans.

Designation to the injured reserve list means one of Mayfield’s favorite pass catchers will miss at least the next three games.

Fortunately, Landry suffered only a sprain and will not require surgery.

The 1-1 Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Chicago Bears on Sept. 26 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

