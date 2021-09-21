Cleveland councilman tired of ‘excuses’ related to fighting crime (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Councilmember Michael Polensek (Ward 8) said he’s tired of a lack of leadership at the city’s police department and within the chief’s command ranks.

Polensek spoke to 19 News in the wake of two high profile shootings that occurred Sunday night.

One of the shootings claimed the life of Frank Q. Jackson, the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Another shooting, outside the Lonnie Burton Recreation Center, critically hurt a 12-year-old boy.

Polensek spoke generally about the city’s rising crime.

Polensek is the vice-chair of the council’s safety committee.

“It’s about guns. It’s about gangs. It’s about turf. It’s about drugs and retribution. So when we look at the violence, and the chaos that is taking place in this city, it’s it comes right down to that,” Polensek said. “And then when you add you don’t have enough police officers because of bad planning and bad management, within the CPD command staff it made for the perfect storm that we’re seeing in our neighborhoods.”

The councilman said top brass at the city’s police department aren’t leveling with the city about how serious the crime problem is and lacks a plan to tackle major issues including filling open police officer positions.

Polensek said the department is short at least 200 officers. Some of the vacancies are due to officers retiring, leaving for better positions at suburban departments or choosing to leave the profession all together.

“The command staff who knew they had a problem and just misled us at the table, the council, for the last how many years now,” Polensek said. “And now is caught up with them and there’s no way they can hide it. It’s real. We have to back-fill the positions, recruitment of police officers and filling the back positions should be the number one priority in this city. The number one priority. It shouldn’t be about a bridge going into the Browns stadium, or some other you know glitzy and glamorous project. It should be getting back to basic services and quality of life issues in our city.”

Web Extra: Polensek on covid-19 and crime

Polensek said in addition to staffing issues, police leadership allowed a maintenance contact on the force’s crime-fighting helicopters to lapse. That means the resource isn’t being fully used.

19 News asked the councilman, “Why doesn’t council take a stance and say, ‘Look, Mayor, we’re not going to approve X, Y, and Z until we get results in this area of crime... you guys control the purse-straps?’”

Web Extra: Polensek on taking back the streets, filling open police position, and standing up to Jackson Administration:

“The problem is that’s not my call. That’s the call of the council president and his leadership team. And let me tell you something, I’m not happy there either because the tone has not been set on our side of the hall,” Polensek said. “The tone has not been set. But the reality is, as I go back to what I said, there’s denial at City Hall as to how bad the problem is.”

Mayor Frank Jackson is not seeking re-election, and for the first time in 16-years there will be a new mayor. Polensek remains hopeful that will usher in needed changes.

He said while he has a good working relationship with the command staff, but he doesn’t believe they’re competent.

Web Extra: Polensek on upcoming new administration and support for police officers

“I don’t believe they’re competent,” Polensek said. “I don’t believe they’re competent and the proof is in the pudding. We need a new command staff who’s going to step back and collectively figure out how we’re going to back-fill the ranks, how we’re going to create real community policing and accountability and transparency within the police department.”

Polensek added, “Everybody knows I’m pro law enforcement. I’m for law and order. That’s been my record. But we all have to acknowledge, there’s been some serious problems within the Cleveland Division of Police. We also need to get some support our men and women in blue, which a lot of them feel that they’re not being supported not only by the people who hold public office but by our citizens.”

