Driver crashes into 2 poles, restaurant in Lakewood

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole, a brick pillar and a restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Detroit Avenue and Warren Road.

According to the driver, he was heading eastbound on Detroit Avenue when he struck a utility pole.

Accident happened around 12:30 p.m.
Accident happened around 12:30 p.m.((Source: WOIO))

The impact then sent his car across the street and he struck a brick pillar and the corner of a restaurant.

There were no injuries.

Lakewood police said the accident remains under investigation.

