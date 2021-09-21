Driver hurt after car crash on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - One driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a two-car crash in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, EMS said.

The crash happened late Monday night at West 49th Street and Storer Avenue. One car ended up crashing into a pole and sustaining serious damage.

The other driver in the crash was not hurt.

Storer Avenue was briefly closed to traffic but is back open Tuesday morning.

