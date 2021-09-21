2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver hurt after car crash on Cleveland’s west side

Crews clean up after a car crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.
Crews clean up after a car crash that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.(Dan Stamness/WOIO)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - One driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a two-car crash in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, EMS said.

The crash happened late Monday night at West 49th Street and Storer Avenue. One car ended up crashing into a pole and sustaining serious damage.

The other driver in the crash was not hurt.

Storer Avenue was briefly closed to traffic but is back open Tuesday morning.

