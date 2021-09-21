2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fire breaks out at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 21
A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 21(WVUE)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An intense fire sent flames and heavy black smoke billowing out of the Caesars Superdome roof Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m.

The New Orleans Fire Department was responding to the scene but had no immediate details to provide, WVUE-TV reported.

While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, several workers could be seen atop the stadium’s iconic white roof.

Cleaning and renovations to the roof after its recent corporate re-branding are believed to have recently resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida.

A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21
A fire was reported at the Caesar's Superdome just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 21(WVUE)

The fire appeared to have started in the “gutter tub” on the roof, where workers were using a high-powered pressure washer, according to a text message from Doug Thornton, vice president of stadiums for ASM Global, the parent company that manages the facility.

Flames and dark black smoke could be seen along the lip of the roof, appearing to be emerging from a fire inside the stadium’s upper level. The smoke was visible across New Orleans and turned to a lighter shade of gray around 12:50 p.m. CT.

The Saints’ home stadium is scheduled to be the site of the team’s Oct. 3 game against the New York Giants.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

