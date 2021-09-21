Governor, health leaders to address current capacities at Ohio hospitals as COVID-19 Delta surge continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will host a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the effects the COVID-19 Delta variant is having currently on hospitals throughout the state.

The governor will be joined by Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and numerous hospital leaders from across the state for 2 p.m. remarks.

During a briefing with the Ohio Department of Health less than a week ago, several hospitals across the state reported having to turn away some non-COVID patients because of the lack of available beds.

