Home Bistro benefits from University Hospitals’ Five Star Sensation chef showcase

Home Bistro Chef/Owner Victor Morenz shares his recipe for Clamback Choucroute.
Home Bistro Chef/Owner Victor Morenz shares his recipe for Clamback Choucroute.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Home Bistro is the new kid on the block in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. They opened their doors in the middle of the pandemic and are working hard to stay afloat during very tough times for the restaurant industry.

Usually, restaurant folks are the ones who support University Hospital’s fundraiser for the Seidman Cancer Center, Five Star Sensation.

It’s an event that usually includes thousands of people and lots of talented chefs, but this year, they had to change plans and they decided to help those restaurant industry professionals who helped them over the years with the “Bite Back Campaign.”

Now through September, you can support UH Seidman Cancer Center and local restaurants by choosing a restaurant at FiveStarSensation.org and selecting an amount of $500, $250 or $100.

Half of the amount selected will benefit UH Seidman Cancer Center as a donation. The remaining half will be loaded onto a gift card and mailed to you for use at the restaurant you selected.

Chef and owner Victor Morenz, of Home Bistro, will be one of the recipients. He shared the recipe for one of his new menu items for this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

Home Bistro Clambake Choucroute

  • 2 links cooked bratwurst, sliced or crumbled
  • 8-12 middle neck clams
  • 5 fingerling potatoes, sliced into coins
  • 1 package sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
  • 4 soft pretzel nuggets or bread
  • 12 oz. beer or Riesling
  • Canola oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

In medium sauté pan, brown bratwurst and sliced fingerling potatoes.

Add sauerkraut to pan. Season to taste. Sauté until potatoes are fork tender.

Add clams to pan. Deglaze with beer or wine. Bring to a boil.

Reduce to a simmer and cover until clams are open.

Remove to a serving platter. Serve with pretzels or bread, and whole grain mustard.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

