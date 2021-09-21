2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jurors deliberate in arson trial for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of killing 9 people

Stanley Ford
Stanley Ford(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a full day of closing arguments from the prosecution and defense, jurors broke late Monday afternoon with the task now to deliberate and deliver a verdict in the death penalty arson trial for Stanley Ford.

19 News will live stream the court proceedings from Summit County once a verdict is reached.

Over the course of witness testimony, jurors heard from Akron police and fire investigators, Ford’s neighbors, and the victims’ relatives.

The 62-year-old suspect faces dozens of criminal charges for allegedly setting three fires intentionally, beginning in April 2016 and killing a total of nine people.

  • The first fire was on April 18, 2016, at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.
  • The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017, at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire; nobody was hurt.
  • The third fire was on May 15, 2017, at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.

The victims were identified as:

  1. Jared Boggs, 14
  2. Daisia Huggins, 6
  3. Kyle Huggins, 5
  4. Alivia Huggins, 3
  5. Cameron Huggins, 16 months old
  6. Dennis Huggins, 35
  7. Angela Boggs, 38
  8. Lindell Lewis, 56
  9. Gloria Jean Hart, 61

A mistrial was initially declared for Ford in June 2020 during the first court proceedings. Shortly after meeting with jurors then, Judge Christine Croce called the mistrial because of the challenges of moving forward with a fair trial while still practicing safe COVID-19 protocols.

19 News spoke to Ford in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one he allegedly set on fire.

[Stanley Ford: Man charged in deadly Akron fire, denied involvement to 19 News]

If convicted, Ford, who was arrested in May 2017, faces the death penalty.

This story will be updated.

