Mask mandate for all Bay Village municipal buildings now in effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Bay Village is requiring people to wear masks in municipal buildings as of Monday.

“We all along have been following the guidance of local health officials, and we decided at that time we would put in a mask mandate,” said Jennifer Demaline, human resource director for the city of Bay Village.

Demaline says this mask mandate will only be enforced in city-owned buildings.

“We have our city hall, which is right here, our police department and our fire department,” said Demaline, discussing buildings that fall under the mandate. “We have our community services department. We have our recreation department... We have Bay Lodge which is a rental facility.”

Demaline said local businesses don’t have to follow the mandate.

City officials put the mandate in place as a way to combat COVID-19 in their buildings.

“We have been following the guidance from health officials and following the cases and we want to make sure we have a safe work environment,” said Demaline.

