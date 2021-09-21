2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for kids ages 5 to 11

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A big step closer to vaccinations for some of our children.

Pfizer announced Monday that new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids ages 5-11.

Pfizer’s vaccine is currently given to preteens and teens ages 12-15.

The announcement comes on a surge in positive cases the past few weeks.

According to new data, last week was alarmingly serious in the battle to keep our kids safe from COVID-19.

It was the second-highest number of childhood cases since the pandemic began, bad news driven by the Delta variant.

Dr. Kristin Englund of Cleveland Clinic said this news is right on time.

“Over 240,000 cases per week of pediatric COVID? That’s a lot of kids getting infected and this is a remarkable increase back from where we were in June and July. So clearly the effects of going back to school are being felt in this age range,” she said.

Pfizer will now send the data to the FDA for approval.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

