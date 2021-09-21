Prayers From Maria announces shorter bloom, new future location

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Good news if you’ve been waiting patiently to see sunflowers at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon.

The organization announced the flowers are beginning to bloom, a few weeks later than usual.

They blamed poor soil quality for the stunted growth, and said it’s been a problem over the past few years.

That problem won’t persist into 2022, Prayers From Maria said, since they’re moving to a new space.

“We now have a property we can properly care for and nurture to be strong and vibrant,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

They didn’t say where the new field will be.

The organization and the field is named after Maria McNamara, who died from a terminal glioma in July 2007 at just 7 years old.

Prayers From Maria also has a sunflower field in Sandusky.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.