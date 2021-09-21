2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Prayers From Maria announces shorter bloom, new future location

A file photo shows the Prayers From Maria sunflower field in Sandusky.
A file photo shows the Prayers From Maria sunflower field in Sandusky.(Source: Facebook)
By Steph Krane
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Good news if you’ve been waiting patiently to see sunflowers at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon.

The organization announced the flowers are beginning to bloom, a few weeks later than usual.

They blamed poor soil quality for the stunted growth, and said it’s been a problem over the past few years.

That problem won’t persist into 2022, Prayers From Maria said, since they’re moving to a new space.

“We now have a property we can properly care for and nurture to be strong and vibrant,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

They didn’t say where the new field will be.

The organization and the field is named after Maria McNamara, who died from a terminal glioma in July 2007 at just 7 years old.

Prayers From Maria also has a sunflower field in Sandusky.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex

Latest News

787 Market
787 Market brings Puerto Rican spirit to Cleveland
(Source: WOIO)
Slyman’s closes Mentor restaurant due to lack of workers
Development renderings
Investors reveal ‘major’ development plans for Cleveland’s riverfront properties
Hundreds of people paid tribute to the Hull family Monday evening with a candlelight vigil.
Neighbors hold candlelight vigil for Avon Lake family killed in murder-suicide