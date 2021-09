MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - West Liberty Street in Medina is closed near Medina Street after a train loaded with rocks derailed, police said.

Around 6:30 a.m., Medina Police said the road will be closed for hours.

EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURE: A train loaded with rocks has derailed and is completely blocking West Liberty Street (SR 18) at... Posted by Medina Police Department (Ohio) on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

This is a developing story; check with 19 News for updates.

