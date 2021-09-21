2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Train service disrupted due to Cleveland police activity near Tower City RTA station in Terminal Tower

Tower City
Tower City(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said that some train and other services were disrupted mid-Tuesday morning due to police activity near the Tower City station.

Both Cleveland police and EMS responded to the incident, which was first reported before 10 a.m.

According to the Greater Cleveland RTA, Red Line service was replaced for trains that travel between the West 25th Street-Ohio City and Tri-C Campus stations.

Additionally, other passenger services were closed for the rest of the day.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police and RTA officials for additional information.

