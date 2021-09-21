Train service disrupted due to Cleveland police activity near Tower City RTA station in Terminal Tower

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said that some train and other services were disrupted mid-Tuesday morning due to police activity near the Tower City station.

Both Cleveland police and EMS responded to the incident, which was first reported before 10 a.m.

According to the Greater Cleveland RTA, Red Line service was replaced for trains that travel between the West 25th Street-Ohio City and Tri-C Campus stations.

🚨 Due to an ongoing incident at Tower City Station, 66R buses replace Red Line trains between W. 25-Ohio City and Tri-C-Campus District stations until further notice. 🚨 — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) September 21, 2021

Additionally, other passenger services were closed for the rest of the day.

Due to an incident at Tower City station, the Customer Service Center, Pass & Farecard Sales and Lost & Found will be closed for the remainder of the day. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) September 21, 2021

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police and RTA officials for additional information.

