University of Akron president to address campus safety after murder of 18-year-old Berea student

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - University of Akron President Gary Miller and Board of Trustees Chair Joseph Gingo will have a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss Sunday’s murder of an 18-year-old freshman.

Maya Noelle McFetridge, of Berea, died after being shot in the chest in the area of Kling and Wheeler Streets around 1:22 a.m. Sunday.

Akron police said a large fight broke out and unknown suspect began shooting, hitting McFetridge and two others.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old, are not University of Akron students.

Akron police said the 25-year-old man was in critical condition and the 22-year-old man was in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

“We don’t believe that the victims were the intended targets,” said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, “There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of variables, known and unknown, and in that process, we will do a very thorough neighborhood canvass and do that neighborhood canvass again.

There are no arrests.

If you have information, call any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.