2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

University of Akron president to address campus safety after murder of 18-year-old Berea student

Maya Noelle McFetridge
Maya Noelle McFetridge(woio)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - University of Akron President Gary Miller and Board of Trustees Chair Joseph Gingo will have a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss Sunday’s murder of an 18-year-old freshman.

Maya Noelle McFetridge, of Berea, died after being shot in the chest in the area of Kling and Wheeler Streets around 1:22 a.m. Sunday.

Akron police said a large fight broke out and unknown suspect began shooting, hitting McFetridge and two others.

The other two victims, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old, are not University of Akron students.

Akron police said the 25-year-old man was in critical condition and the 22-year-old man was in stable condition. Their names have not been released.

“We don’t believe that the victims were the intended targets,” said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller, “There are a lot of moving parts, a lot of variables, known and unknown, and in that process, we will do a very thorough neighborhood canvass and do that neighborhood canvass again.

There are no arrests.

If you have information, call any of the numbers listed below. Callers can remain anonymous.

Akron Police Department Detective Bureau: 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip

Summit County Crimestoppers: 330-434-COPS

Text a tip to TIPSCO at 274637.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

FILE
Governor, health leaders to address current capacities at Ohio hospitals as COVID-19 Delta surge continues
Scene at Tower City
Train service restored following earlier Cleveland police activity at Tower City RTA station
Stanley Ford
Jurors deliberate in arson trial for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of killing 9 people
Councilman Michael Polensek talks about tacking back the streets, filling open police officer...
Web Extra 2