19 First Alert Weather Day: Tornado watch issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread rain has been moving through the area today, and will continue to do so through the evening.

We will get a break in the rain after midnight.

In the meantime, please stay weather aware.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon.

Some storms may produce damaging winds and heavy rain.

There is a small threat for tornadoes this afternoon, too, mainly east of I-77.

Periods of rain will continue through the evening, especially along the lakeshore and west of I-77.

By morning, most areas will be dry.

It will also be much cooler by morning.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50s by dawn.

Unfortunately, we won’t be warming up much tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will only climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm a bit by the end of the work week and into the weekend.

