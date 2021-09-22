2 Strong 4 Bullies
6 Amherst high school students face criminal charges from TikTok trend

Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).
Screencap from a "bathroom challenge" Tiktok (CNN).(CNN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of six Marion L. Steele High School students have been suspended and face criminal charges after allegedly taking part in a TikTok challenge which encourages students to damage or steal school property.

Principal Joe Tellier said much of the vandalism happened in the school bathrooms.

Tellier said soap dispensers and containers for feminine hygiene products have been stolen and graffiti written in the school restrooms.

Rocky River school officials and police warned parents about the current trend earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

