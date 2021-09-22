2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arborists from Northeast Ohio honor veterans by cutting down unsafe trees at Lake View Cemetery

Tree experts from around Northeast Ohio honor veterans by cutting down unsafe trees at Lake...
Tree experts from around Northeast Ohio honor veterans by cutting down unsafe trees at Lake View Cemetery.(WOIO)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - John Palmer is with Saluting Branches, an organization made up of tree experts who honor veterans by taking care of the land surrounding their burial sites.

“There should be about 4,000 arborists around the country that are volunteering their time to do work at veteran cemeteries,” said Palmer.

On Wednesday, Palmer and some local volunteers from Saluting Branches were at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.

The cemetery is where more than 8,000 veterans are buried.

The group honored these servicemen and women by removing dangerous trees and cleaning up the area of the memorials.

“We’ve already seen people that have come out and visit the monuments and markers so keeping it safe for those people and especially for veterans,” said Palmer.

Palmer says this event is just not about honoring veterans; it’s about helping out Lake View Cemetery as well.

“It’s almost impossible for places like this to keep up with trees in a timely fashion. This is our way of helping alleviate the pressure,” said Palmer.

Katharine Goss, the CEO of Lake View Cemetery, says she’s definitely grateful for this help.

“Our trees are some of our biggest assets, so to have a day of service by these tree companies is absolutely fantastic for us, and the fact that it supports veterans is a double bonus,” said Goss.

Palmer says he and other volunteers can’t wait to come back out again to show their love to the veterans.

“I could not do what I do if veterans and their families hadn’t done and are doing what they do,” said Palmer.

