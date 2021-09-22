Berea residens want answers from city after ongoing flood issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The neighbors on The Mall Street in Berea told 19 News when it rains, it floods.

“When it rains, everybody is running to their basement with their buckets and this is what they’re facing, filthy water,” said Gayle Grizelle.

Grizelle and her sister, Gay, say their basements flood along with their neighbors every time it rains a lot. They even have signs in their yards asking the mayor of Berea to do something about it.

The 19 News Troubleshooter team reached out to Mayor Kleem. He said they’ve spent thousands of dollars fixing the public sewer lines, not only on this street, but others.

“We’re still getting water, and we want it to stop, so he needs to take the refurbishment off the table and come back with a replacement,” said Grizelle.

Kleem says now the issue is the sewer lines on private property and something homeowners must repair.

“Took down three trees, had my basement jackhammered up, and put in new PVC pipes,” said Gayle. “Now, the water is coming up faster than the sump pump can carry it out.”

It cost Grizelle $15,000 to do the repair, but not everyone can dish out that amount of cash. Neighbors are wanting to these repairs to be paid for by the city.

“We want the infrastructure corrected we want our homes to stop flooding that’s what we want and nothing less,” said Gay.

Mayor Kleen says by Friday he’ll be sending out an email to the city council asking for funds to help with these expenses.

He also said, in the next couple of weeks there will be a committee made to make sure things move forward.

