Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Jarvis Landry injury leaves “big shoes to fill”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield says the team has a “next man up” mentality but admits the loss of receiver Jarvis Landry will leave “big shoes to fill.”

Mayfield also admitted Wednesday that he’s proud of his league-leading 81% completion rate through 2 weeks.

“I am very pleased with that because that goes for everybody,” Mayfield said. “That is protection, that is everybody being in the right spot at the right time, accuracy, ball out on time and those guys making plays and finishing the plays. For us, that is a whole team stat. I think that gives credit to everyone else, as well.”

The 1-1 Browns host Chicago Sunday at 1 p.m.

