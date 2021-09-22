2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Browns QB Baker Mayfield: Jarvis Landry injury leaves “big shoes to fill”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield says the team has a “next man up” mentality but admits the loss of receiver Jarvis Landry will leave “big shoes to fill.”

Mayfield also admitted Wednesday that he’s proud of his league-leading 81% completion rate through 2 weeks.

“I am very pleased with that because that goes for everybody,” Mayfield said. “That is protection, that is everybody being in the right spot at the right time, accuracy, ball out on time and those guys making plays and finishing the plays. For us, that is a whole team stat. I think that gives credit to everyone else, as well.”

The 1-1 Browns host Chicago Sunday at 1 p.m.

Start your day with Tailgate 19, live from Great Lakes Brewing, Sunday at 11 a.m.

Then flip over for a live 5th Quarter right after the game on CW 43.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Vote in the Hyundai Pigskin Poll!
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns place Jarvis Landry on injured reserve; wide receiver to miss at least 3 games
Overtime 9-20-21
Overtime 9-20-2021: Mark Schwab talks Buckeyes with Matt McCoy
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez looks up after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth...
Perez breaks Bench’s home run record