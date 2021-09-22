2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland 19, community leaders excited for launch of Telemundo Cleveland

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Channel 19 will launch the city’s Telemundo Affiliate, WTCL, next January, welcoming a wealth of Spanish content to Cleveland.

“The Hispanic community is growing within the Cleveland market,” Erik Schrader, WOIO’s Vice President and General Manager, said. “It’s something that absolutely there’s a need for.”

A Telemundo channel means the Cleveland area’s growing Latino population can enjoy shows, world class sports and movies—all in their native language. Thanks to 19 News, Telemundo Cleveland will also provide local news content, without the need of a translator.

“We were happy to provide what we could with Al Día when we were doing that over Facebook Live,” Schrader explained, “but now we have an opportunity to hit everybody.”

Community leader Nelson Cintron could not be happier with the news: “This is the best thing that could’ve happened to the Cleveland and Greater Cleveland area...There’s over 50 thousand hispanics in the Cleveland area alone.”

Cintron hopes the new affiliate will help the Hispanic community grow even stronger. “Between that, the local sports, the events,” he said, “everything that’s local is going to be big, real big, with this channel coming in.”

Telemundo Cleveland is set to launch as soon as January next year, and Schrader is looking forward to its first newscast.

“We’re going to do weekdays, 6pm and 11, I think that first 6pm is going to be very very exciting,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

