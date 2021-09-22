Cleveland man pleads guilty to killing his sister

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to murdering his sister in 2019.

Antonio Swanson was convicted of the charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

On Oct. 23, 2019, Swanson shot and killed Willnita Hill, 26, in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

The brother and sister had gotten into an argument and Swanson pulled out a gun and shot Hill multiple times.

After the shooting, Swanson fled the scene on a bicycle.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 28, 2019 at a home on Crestwood Avenue.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner will sentence Swanson Wednesday afternoon.

