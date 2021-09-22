2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man pleads guilty to killing his sister

Antonio Swanson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Antonio Swanson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Cleveland man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to murdering his sister in 2019.

Antonio Swanson was convicted of the charges of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

On Oct. 23, 2019, Swanson shot and killed Willnita Hill, 26, in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.

The brother and sister had gotten into an argument and Swanson pulled out a gun and shot Hill multiple times.

After the shooting, Swanson fled the scene on a bicycle.

He was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Oct. 28, 2019 at a home on Crestwood Avenue.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner will sentence Swanson Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

One of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo Network affiliate...
WOIO-TV will launch new Telemundo station in Cleveland
FILE - Cleveland schools
CMSD head Eric Gordon delivers annual ‘State of the Schools’ address
Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience canceled for 2021 due to water damage at Terminal Tower
Ereanna Stanford (Source: Lorain police)
Lorain police looking for missing 11-year-old girl