Cleveland Metroparks named ‘best in the nation’ for parks recreation and management

(Source Youtube.com/ClevelandMetroparks
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you ever been walking the trails in the Metroparks and think to yourself, “We have the best parks in the whole country?”

Well, the experts have weighed in, and they agree.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Metroparks was named best in the nation for parks recreation and management by the National Recreation and Park Association Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, according to ta Metroparks media release.

The award is the highest national honor in the parks and recreation field, the release said.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized among our national peers as the top park system in the country and bring the Gold Medal home to our communities in Northeast Ohio,” wrote Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in the release. “I want to thank Judge Anthony J. Russo, our Board of Park Commissioners, all of our dedicated staff and volunteers, as well as our passionate community for the tremendous support it takes to be recognized at the highest level. All of Northeast Ohio should be proud of our Emerald Necklace and what we have accomplished together for the betterment of our region.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

