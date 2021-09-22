2 Strong 4 Bullies
CMSD head Eric Gordon delivers annual ‘State of the Schools’ address

FILE - Cleveland schools
FILE - Cleveland schools(Source: 19 News)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is set to deliver his annual “State of the Schools” address on Wednesday.

Eric Gordon is expected to speak about the district’s successes, as well as COVID-19 protocols for students and teachers, during a forum at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel.

Gordon previously announced that masks are mandatory indoors for students and faculty members for at least the first five weeks of the 2021-22 academic school year.

This story will be updated.

