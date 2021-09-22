2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dayton Police officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Dayton Police
Dayton Police(Dayton Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dayton Police confirmed one officer and one suspect were injured in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Ingram Street before 9 p.m., according to police.

Dayton Police said the officer is stable while the suspect is in critical condition.

Other departments and media outlets are reporting that both the officer and the suspect were shot.

Post by Windham Police Department.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Stanley Ford Verdict
Andre McCoy Jr, 21, is wanted in connection with the 2020 death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney,...
U.S. Marshals seek ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Youngstown area
Police say James Greathouse set Frank Q’s car on fire on Holton Avenue just days after it was...
Arson charges connected to 2019 murder filed three days before shooting death of Cleveland Mayor’s grandson
Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla dies at 88
Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla dies at 88