Dayton Police officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dayton Police confirmed one officer and one suspect were injured in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Ingram Street before 9 p.m., according to police.

Dayton Police said the officer is stable while the suspect is in critical condition.

Other departments and media outlets are reporting that both the officer and the suspect were shot.

