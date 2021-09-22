Fall 2021 blows into Northeast Ohio with a mix of rain and wind for First Alert weather day

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Folks in Parma are just trying to stay dry and safe!

19 News cameras were rolling as one fellow walking along Brookpark Road used his jacket to cover and try to stay out of the elements.

All along the roads, cameras recorded cars trying to steer clear of puddles and witnessing some big splashes

Many say when it rains in Parma, there’s always the potential to flood, a threat often hanging over the heads of residents here.

“We have enough stress these days, enough to think about. So hopefully they figure it out, some kind of infrastructure that makes it palatable at least,” said Penny Nuite, who was driving through town.

