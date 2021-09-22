FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy rain today could cause flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A slow moving cold front and area of low pressure will track across our area today and this evening. This is a strong front that will bring us the coolest air so far this fall season tomorrow. Deep moisture along this boundary will lead to the potential of very heavy rain. The best risk for flooding will be west of a Sandusky to Mansfield line. Two to four inches of rain is possible. We expect an axis of very heavy rain and storms to slowly track through from west to east this afternoon and evening. This will be along the cold front. It’ll remain humid today before the front passes. Temperatures in the 70s for a high then temperatures crash through the 60s behind the front. Light rain in the forecast tonight behind the front. Temperatures drop into the 50s. Not much recovery tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. A windy day with light rain in the area. The wind will be southwest with gusts over 30 mph at times.

