Gov. DeWine shares support for law enforcement at Rocky River police headquarters ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Rocky River on Wednesday for the dedication and grand opening ceremony of the police department’s new headquarters.

During remarks, Gov. DeWine discussed state support for Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Gov. DeWine: “The cooperation from the public is vitally important whether.” - in regards to police being able to do their jobs — Kristin Mazur (@KMazurNews) September 22, 2021

Rocky River Mayor George Pam Bobst and Police Chief George Lichman were also in attendance.

