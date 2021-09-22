Gov. DeWine shares support for law enforcement at Rocky River police headquarters ceremony
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Rocky River on Wednesday for the dedication and grand opening ceremony of the police department’s new headquarters.
During remarks, Gov. DeWine discussed state support for Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.
Rocky River Mayor George Pam Bobst and Police Chief George Lichman were also in attendance.
