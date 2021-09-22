Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience canceled for 2021 due to water damage at Terminal Tower

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Christmas-themed event in downtown Cleveland is being canceled for 2021, but the cancelation has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience event was forced to cancel this year because of damage from a major water main break that occurred at Terminal Tower earlier in the year.

Repairs to fix the water damage that impacted the space where Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience occupies in Terminal Tower will not be complete until next year, event organizers said.

Kringle’s Inventionasium Experience is expected to return for 2022.

