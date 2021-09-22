Lorain police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - An 11-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday evening.

According to Lorain police, Ereanna Stanford ran away from the area of Ashland Avenue.

She was located at Mutt & Jeff’s Restaurant and returned home, but police said she then ran away again.

Family members told police they were not sure what she was wearing when she ran away the second time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.