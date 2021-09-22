Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Preliminary autopsy results revealed several new details about the Sept. 19 shooting death of Frank Q. Jackson, the 24-year-old grandson of Cleveland’s mayor.

Jackson died of multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, right arm and left underarm area, according to records from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Although his death is being investigated as a homicide, an official ruling as not yet been made.

Around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Heritage View Homes for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered Jackson’s body on the ground in the 6900 block of Anita Kennedy Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:23 p.m.

According to the medical examiner’s records, Jackson was found lying face down in the side yard of a home.

A dirt bike was located near his body.

Multiple law enforcement sources told 19 News a female drove Jackson to the area shortly before his death.

Someone then ran up to him and shot him multiple times, sources said.

The mayor and Police Chief Calvin Williams were both at the scene of the killing for several hours Sunday evening along with a sizeable number of police officers and other officials.

Records from the medical examiner’s office list the mayor as his grandson’s next of kin.

According to law enforcement sources, police are investigating a possible connection between Jackson’s murder and the shooting of a child Sunday night.

About an hour before Jackson was shot, investigators said three people--including a 12-year-old--were shot near the Lonnie Burton Recreation Center at the corner of East 46th Street and Outhwaite Avenue.

The shooting happened just a few blocks from the mayor’s East 38th Street home, which is also listed as Frank Q. Jackson’s residence in court records from 2021.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police told 19 News the child who was shot Sunday evening is still in critical condition.

At the time of his death, Jackson was out on bond and awaiting trial on charges stemming from his arrest in January 2021.

He was charged with felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order of a police officer after investigators say he fled from a traffic stop on Jan. 24.

According to the Parma Police Department, Jackson was pulled over for a tinted window violation then took off and lead police on a long high speed pursuit.

He later turned himself in to police.

Sources told 19 News police are also investigating a possible connection between Jackson’s death and the 2019 fatal shooting of Antonio Parra in Cleveland.

Jackson was named a “prime suspect” in Parra’s death after a Volkswagen Passat he owned was seen speeding away from the shooting scene in August 2019.

He was not charged for this incident.

Two days later, the vehicle was found on the East Side but it had been torched and the VIN and license plates were missing.

Three days before Jackson was murdered, 28-year-old James Greathouse was charged with arson in connection with the burned out Volkswagen.

Police said Greathouse’s DNA was on a hat that investigators found near the vehicle.

According to court records, Greathouse has been in serious trouble before.

Along with convictions in felony assault and drug trafficking cases, he pleaded guilty to intimidating a crime victim or witness in 2011.

An arrest warrant for Greathouse was issued on Sept. 16 in connection with the arson.

He has not been charged or named by police as a suspect in the murders of Jackson or Parra.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.