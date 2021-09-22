Neighbors share chilling testimonies in Concord Twp. 2020 double murder trial

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -Neighbors took the stand on Wednesday to recount the night they witnessed a double homicide in their neighborhood.

19 News continues coverage of the Blake Sargi trial.

Sargi was accused of killing a husband and wife over a drug deal gone wrong.

The couple, Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson Jr., 39 were from Euclid.

“I heard pop, pop, pop. I thought there shouldn’t be fireworks in the middle of winter,” said Lisa Knazek, a neighbor. “And I thought that was really weird. I sat there for a little and I was watching a movie and thought that just didn’t sound right to me,” said Knazek.

Knazek was at home in her Concord Twp. neighborhood on the night of January 4th, 2020 when the double murder occurred.

“I finally got up and when around the corner, and looked out that window and that’s when I saw the car running and it was behind another vehicle and it went around the side of it and drove away,” said Knazek.

Another neighbor also stated they heard gunshots.

“I just got up and looked every few minutes. I was very curious, I felt uncomfortable. It didn’t seem right.” said Dea Wells a neighbor.

A normal night for these neighbors took an abrupt odd turn when heavy police presence showed up in their neighborhood.

A double homicide had occurred outside their front doors.

This week more witnesses will continue to be called to the stand.

