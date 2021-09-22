2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Neighbors share chilling testimonies in Concord Twp. 2020 double murder trial

By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) -Neighbors took the stand on Wednesday to recount the night they witnessed a double homicide in their neighborhood.

19 News continues coverage of the Blake Sargi trial.

Sargi was accused of killing a husband and wife over a drug deal gone wrong.

The couple, Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson, 38, and William Larondez Jackson Jr., 39 were from Euclid.

“I heard pop, pop, pop. I thought there shouldn’t be fireworks in the middle of winter,” said Lisa Knazek, a neighbor. “And I thought that was really weird. I sat there for a little and I was watching a movie and thought that just didn’t sound right to me,” said Knazek.

Knazek was at home in her Concord Twp. neighborhood on the night of January 4th, 2020 when the double murder occurred.

“I finally got up and when around the corner, and looked out that window and that’s when I saw the car running and it was behind another vehicle and it went around the side of it and drove away,” said Knazek.

Another neighbor also stated they heard gunshots.

“I just got up and looked every few minutes. I was very curious, I felt uncomfortable. It didn’t seem right.” said Dea Wells a neighbor.

A normal night for these neighbors took an abrupt odd turn when heavy police presence showed up in their neighborhood.

A double homicide had occurred outside their front doors.

This week more witnesses will continue to be called to the stand.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

One of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo Network affiliate...
Cleveland 19, community leaders excited for launch of Telemundo Cleveland
Channel 19 will launch the city’s Telemundo Affiliate, WTCL, next January, welcoming a wealth...
Cleveland 19, community leaders excited for launch of Telemundo Cleveland
Baker Mayfield
Baker Mayfield
Neighbors took the stand on Wednesday to recount the night they witnessed a double homicide in...
Neighbors share chilling testimonies in Concord Twp. 2020 double murder trial