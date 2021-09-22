Northeast Ohio communities prepare for possible flooding ahead of heavy rain

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - With heavy and steady rain expected throughout Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, Angela Russell is preparing the possibility that the Valley View restaurant she manages could be impacted by flood-induced road closures.

“It’s not exactly a secret that the river and the canal, when [we’re] expecting heavy rain, you’ll get some road closures,” Russell told 19 News.

She runs LockKeepers, which sits between a canal and the Cuyahoga River. The main access road and parking lot are near the shoreline and are frequently flooded during heavy rain events.

“The road gets completely covered sometimes [and] as it rains you watch the water rise,” she added. “But we are lucky to have Rockside Road access and high enough parking on our upper level.”

The 19 First Alert weather team is forecasting one to three inches of rain across the area.

“Even people used to seeing it should definitely prepare for a heavy rain event,” said meteorologist Samantha Roberts. “Not just flooding in traditional areas that are more flood prone or flooding by creeks, rivers, and streams. We’re also concerned about ponding and possibly some street flooding.”

Fortunately, this month has been relatively dry, which could prevent certain areas from flooding.

“One of the good things working for us now is local creeks, rivers, and streams are at seasonal lows because we haven’t had a ton of rain in the month of September,” Roberts said.

But the door is still open for flooding in areas that see the heaviest rain.

