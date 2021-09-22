Ohio drug task force seizes over $500,000 worth of methamphetamine from trafficking operation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general’s office said a drug enforcement task force seized approximately 24 pounds of methamphetamine from a Licking County distribution operation.

Two men, identified as 44-year-old Shawn Harmon and 46-year-old David John, were arrested during the sting and charged with felony drug trafficking charges.

According to investigators, law enforcement confiscated 24.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine from areas in Licking and Fairfield counties.

“This is a significant amount of an illegal and dangerous drug that has been taken off the street,” Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said.

The seized drugs have an estimated value of over $500,000, the attorney general’s office said.

AG Yost, @GovMikeDeWine and Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp today announced the completion of an investigation that uncovered a methamphetamine distribution operation in Licking County pic.twitter.com/gSWDb7ghrS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) September 22, 2021

“This alarming quantity of meth is representative of the increasing trend seen by law enforcement; ‘one pot’ labs are being displaced by traffickers who distribute death in bulk,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Jail and court records show Harmon is being held on a $1 million bond. John is being held in custody on a $300,000 bond. Additional charges are expected.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and other departments part of Ohio’s “CODE” task force assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.