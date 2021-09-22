Parole denied for former police officer convicted of murdering Rocky River woman

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The former University of Toledo police officer convicted of murdering a Rocky River woman in 1992 was denied parole Wednesday.

In May of 1993, Jeffrey Hodge was sentenced to life in prison for the Jan. 27, 1992 murder of Melissa Herstrum.

Jeffrey Hodge was denied paroled on Sept. 22, 2021. (Tony Geftos)

Herstrum was a nursing student at the University of Toledo when Hodge, a police officer, pulled her over.

Melissa Herstrum was a 19-year-old nursing student at the University of Toledo who was handcuffed and shot 14 times by then officer Jeffrey Hodge (Melissa Herstrum Foundation)

Hodge placed Melissa, then 19, in handcuffs, drove her to a remote campus parking lot, and shot her 14 times.

Hodge, who was 22 years old at the time, later told a judge he didn’t have any reason for the murder.

“When this happened in 1992 there was not an option to have life in prison without parole,” said TJ McManamon, one of Herstrum’s close friends.

McManamon told 19 News he’s sick by the thought of Herstrum’s killer being able to see the light of day, once again.

“There’s no reason he should be released from prison,” he said.

Hodge is not eligible for parole again until 2031.

