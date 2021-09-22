2 Strong 4 Bullies
Popular Mentor event cancelled due to lack of workers

.
.(KKTV)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor on Tap & Uncorked scheduled for Oct. 2 was cancelled due to “staffing and logistical challenges”, according to Mentor city officials.

The event will not be rescheduled this year, but will return in 2022.

“This is a fun and popular event but unfortunately, the effects of the pandemic are still with us,” says Ante Logarusic, Community Relations Administrator, “It has been difficult obtaining and maintaining commitments from brewers, food vendors, and other suppliers due to staffing shortages.”

According to Logarusic, around 600 people attended the yearly event.

