Red Cross urges African Americans to give blood during Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Blood donation.
Blood donation.(American Red Cross)
By Shannon Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The American Red Cross is urging African Americans to give blood amid a nationwide blood shortage.

“African American blood donors are vital for many patients with rare blood types, like those with sickle cell disease, who depend on blood that must be matched very closely – beyond the A, B, O, and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of complications,” the American Red Cross said.

Red Cross urges blood donations

The Red Cross is issuing an urgent push for blood donors, especially African American blood donors, during Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Sickle Cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that is more common among African-Americans.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month. The majority of people with Sickle Cell are of African or Latino descent.

Visit redcrossblood.org to find where you can donate blood.

