2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Disappearances of Indigenous women get less attention than Gabby Petito’s case, advocates say
Blood donation.
Red Cross urges African Americans to give blood during Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Kayla Blackbird is missing, but her story hasn't gotten near the attention of Gabby Petito.
Missing Indigenous women's cases need attention, groups say
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Anti-vaccination funeral home advertisement went viral, but it’s not what it seems