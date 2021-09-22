Teenagers sought in Akron carjackings

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are asking for your help identifying the teenagers suspected of carjacking at least one person on Tuesday.

Around 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy told police he was at Patterson Park when a group of males came up to him.

The boy said one of the people in the group ripped off his lanyard with his car keys on it. The boy was wearing the lanyard around his neck.

That person then stole his Kia Sorrento and drove away.

The Kia Sorrento is dark color and has Ohio license place JGM3611. It is still missing as of Wednesday morning.

Police said the men responsible are between 15-20 years old and are still on the loose.

Several minutes after the 17-year-old reported he was carjacked, a 31-year-old woman told police she was also carjacked while sitting inside her Dodge Durango on the 1300 block of Kenmore Boulevard.

The woman told officers three teenagers, at least two of whom had a handgun, jumped into her.

One of the suspects hit her in the head with her pistol.

The woman was able to escape before the suspects drove away with her vehicle, which was found a short time later two blocks away.

Akron police said there’s no indication the two incidents are related.

One of the suspects involved in the Kenmore Blvd. incident is wearing a hooded sweatshirt with “Champion” written on the front.

Call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 if you have any information.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text your tips to TIPSCO at 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

