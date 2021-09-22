U.S. Marshals seek ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in Youngstown area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Andre McCoy Jr.

McCoy, 21, is wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to a U.S. Marshals’ media release.

He is wanted in connection with the 2020 death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney, according to the release.

Authorities believe that McCoy is in the Youngstown area.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds, the release said

McCoy should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone helping McCoy will also be charged.

The U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 or visit http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous, according to the release.

