Victim’s family speaks out as trial continues for 2020 double murder in Concord Township

Man on trial for double murder that happened in Concord Township.
Man on trial for double murder that happened in Concord Township.
By Katie Tercek
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Katina Jackson is a mother in agony.

She has tried to put together the words to explain how she feels as she sits through the trial of her son and daughter-in-law’s alleged killer, Blake Sargi.

“How I feel about this, I wouldn’t even wish this on my worst enemy,” Jackson said. “I don’t want anybody to go through this, I can’t even explain this, period. There’s no explanation for me.”

William Larondez Jackson Jr. and his wife Heavenly Goddess Murphy-Jackson were shot and killed in Concord Township in January 2020.

Police said Sargi killed them.

On Monday during opening arguments, the defense said Sargi was defending himself in a drug deal gone wrong.

“That’s no self-defense. You shot two people in the back of the head. That’s capital murder,” said Jackson.

Sargi’s family was unable to talk to 19 News today because the defense said they’ll be taking the stand.

“I’m very frustrated, I just want this to end. I want justice to be served,” said Jackson.

This trial is expected to last for two weeks. 19 News will back in the courtroom on Wednesday covering this trial.

