WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Hills Police Department posted on Facebook today about an Emu on the loose.

The bird has been spotted in the area of Maple Grove and Maple Hill.

Call 440-942-9111 if you see the Emu or know its owner.

