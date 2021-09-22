2 Strong 4 Bullies
WOIO-TV will launch new Telemundo station in Cleveland

One of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo Network affiliate will not have to wait much longer.
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the largest Hispanic markets in the country without a local Telemundo Network affiliate will not have to wait much longer.

Today, WOIO-TV 19 News announced it will launch the market’s first local affiliate of the Telemundo Network on Jan. 1, 2022, on our new sister television station WTCL, channel 6.1. 

This new station will also debut the market’s first Spanish-language local television newscasts, with broadcasts weekdays at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. every weekday that will be powered by the resources of 19 News.

Telemundo Network is a leading producer of innovative and high-quality content for Hispanics in the U.S. and audiences around the world. 

In the New Year, Cleveland’s Spanish-speaking audiences will be able to tune in to Telemundo Cleveland to enjoy Telemundo Network’s national news programming, original scripted dramas, and non-scripted programming including the world’s most prestigious sporting events and signature musical events such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards. 

In 2022 alone, Telemundo Cleveland will air the Spanish-language broadcasts of Super Bowl LVI, the Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup.

“We are excited that Telemundo Cleveland will fill the void for Spanish-language viewers in our market with Telemundo’s great programming as well as two live and locally produced weekday newscasts,” station VP/GM Erik Schrader said.  “We are honored to provide this important service to the fast-growing Hispanic community in Northeast Ohio.”

WOIO 19 News and WTCL are owned by Gray Television.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
