1 resident hurt in Cuyahoga Falls apartment fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were called out to a fire inside a Cuyahoga Falls apartment building early Thursday morning.

The fire began around 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of 2299 Winter Parkway, these are the Studio City Apartments.

According to Cuyahoga Falls firefighters, the fire began in a fifth floor apartment, which is the top floor.

In order to put out the fire, firefighters attached a hose to their truck and pulled it through a broken window on a landing.

One resident suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters helped 15-20 other residents escape by the stairwells.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

