2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

$2 million bond set for man accused of murdering Garfield Heights woman

Daytona Thomas (Source: Facebook)
Daytona Thomas (Source: Facebook)((Source: Facebook))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning to murdering a Garfield Heights woman.

David Lykes was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the murder of Daytona Thomas.

The 45-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her Garfield Heights home on Aug. 26.

Garfield Heights police said they responded to Thomas’s home in the 13000 block of South Parkway Drive around 2 p.m.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

Lykes is being held on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

state and local government workers could be required to get vaccinated.
Ohio Gov. DeWine to discuss additional coronavirus vaccine incentives
(Source: WOIO)
Crews fixing 10-inch watermain break in Euclid
(Source: WOIO)
1 resident hurt in Cuyahoga Falls apartment fire
President Joe Biden walks from the podium after speaking about the end of the war in...
Republican US legislator from Ohio says he filed articles of impeachment against President Biden