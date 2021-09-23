$2 million bond set for man accused of murdering Garfield Heights woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old Cleveland man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning to murdering a Garfield Heights woman.

David Lykes was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the murder of Daytona Thomas.

The 45-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her Garfield Heights home on Aug. 26.

Garfield Heights police said they responded to Thomas’s home in the 13000 block of South Parkway Drive around 2 p.m.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

Lykes is being held on a $2 million bond and will be back in court on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.