4-year-old girl inside car stolen by juveniles from East Cleveland gas station unharmed

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police confirmed a 4-year-old girl is unharmed after multiple juveniles stole the car she was in at a gas station while her mother was inside paying for fuel.

Chief Scott Gardner said the incident happened at the Express Gas station on Euclid Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

While the victim’s mother went inside the gas station to pay for the fuel, two to three juveniles got in the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas with the 4-year-old girl still inside, Gardner confirmed.

Gardner said a gas station employee chased after the stolen car and got the suspects to pull over a few blocks away at Charles Road and Terrance Road.

The girl was still inside the car unharmed, but the suspects ran off, Gardner said.

No description of the suspects was given.

