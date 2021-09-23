Arraignment for man accused in 2015 Cleveland homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 32-year-old man accused of killing a woman in 2015 will be arraigned Thursday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Police allege that Cameron Caldwell fatally shot 32-year-old Dawn Welch on May 3, 2015 near the 14900 block of Edgewood Avenue in Cleveland.

Caldwell attempted to steal Welch’s car, police said, and she was shot in the head when she fought back.

She died at MetroHealth Hospital from her injuries, police said.

Authorities arrested Caldwell on Sept. 9 near the 16800 block of Biltmore Avenue in Cleveland, according to police.

Court records show Caldwell is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter.

His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

