Avon Lake City Schools continue mask requirement for grades K through 6

(Photo source: KFVS)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake City Schools officials announced Thursday masks will continue to be required for students in grades K-6 until at least Oct. 22.

Superintendent Bob Scott said the issue will be re-evaluated again before school begins on Oct. 25.

“I know that this decision will be popular with some and unpopular with others; however, our goal continues to be to keep students and staff in school, in-person, therefore continuing the mask requirement is necessary at this time. We are at our best when we have in-person instruction and it is important that we keep these measures in place to allow us to accomplish the goal of staying in school when we’re in the middle of a COVID-19 surge,” said Scott.

Masks may be removed at lunch and during outdoor activities, including recess.

Exemptions will only be approved through the Office of Pupil Services for physician-documented medical reasons, according to Avon Lake City schools.

