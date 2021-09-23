MEDINA CO., Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office urges the community to come forward and identify the suspects accused of being involved in a breaking and entering.

The following surveillance photo was shared by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

Breaking and entering suspects wanted by Medina County Sheriff (Medina County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, the SUV in the photo was also involved in the breaking and entering.

If you recognize the suspects or this SUV, call Det. Locher at 330-725-9116.

