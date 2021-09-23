2 Strong 4 Bullies
Buses delayed due to Elyria accident

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria City Schools announced around 2:45 p.m. on Facebook that buses would be delayed due to a serious traffic accident on Route 57.

The accident took place earlier in the afternoon and safety crews had to shut down the area.

The accident happened between Cleveland Street and Abbe Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted.

Buses are delayed today due to a serious traffic accident on Route 57. The accident took place earlier this afternoon...

Posted by Elyria City Schools on Thursday, September 23, 2021

