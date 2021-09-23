Buses delayed due to Elyria accident

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria City Schools announced around 2:45 p.m. on Facebook that buses would be delayed due to a serious traffic accident on Route 57.

The accident took place earlier in the afternoon and safety crews had to shut down the area.

The accident happened between Cleveland Street and Abbe Road.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as traffic is being diverted.

