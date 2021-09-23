2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cameras will be used on stretch of I-271 to catch speeding drivers, Mayfield Village police say

I-271 in Mayfield Village
I-271 in Mayfield Village(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Village police said officers will soon begin using a hand-operated camera to catch drivers speeding along a portion of I-271.

According to the resolution discussed during a Sept. 20 Mayfield Village council meeting, the Ohio Department of Transportation recorded a 102% increase in drivers traveling above 85 miles per hour over the past year in the 60 miles per hour zone.

Violators of the “officer-operated traffic photo enforcement program” could face a ticket and fine of up to $300.

Miles per hour over speed limitAmount of penalty
1-19 miles per hour$150
20-29 miles per hour$200
30 or more miles per hour$300

Mayfield Village police will undergo training from the Delaware-based camera business to ensure officers know how to properly use the speed enforcement equipment.

Enforcement will begin in approximately two weeks near the Wilson Mills Road interchange in Mayfield Village.

