Cameras will be used on stretch of I-271 to catch speeding drivers, Mayfield Village police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Village police said officers will soon begin using a hand-operated camera to catch drivers speeding along a portion of I-271.

According to the resolution discussed during a Sept. 20 Mayfield Village council meeting, the Ohio Department of Transportation recorded a 102% increase in drivers traveling above 85 miles per hour over the past year in the 60 miles per hour zone.

Violators of the “officer-operated traffic photo enforcement program” could face a ticket and fine of up to $300.

Miles per hour over speed limit Amount of penalty 1-19 miles per hour $150 20-29 miles per hour $200 30 or more miles per hour $300

Mayfield Village police will undergo training from the Delaware-based camera business to ensure officers know how to properly use the speed enforcement equipment.

Enforcement will begin in approximately two weeks near the Wilson Mills Road interchange in Mayfield Village.

